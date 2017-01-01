Little Rock Family

Sylvan Hills Recycling Program Wins Grant
The Sylvan Hills Freshman Campus won a $1,000 grant to help start a school recycling and waste reduction program or provide education about those programs.
Encourage the whole family to stay healthy and active by finishing the last mile of an extended "marathon" on Saturday, March 4.
Disney On Ice is coming back to Verizon Arena from May 4-7!
Get your throwing arm ready, it's time for some Skee Ball.
Spend your weekend hanging out with dinosaurs in Conway, sipping coffee with local law enforcement or cruising around Eagle Lake at Pinnacle Mountain State Park.
Many parents pride themselves on serving their families wholesome, homemade meals. But 60 percent of moms think that coming up with dinner ideas is more difficult than getting their children to go to bed on time. Here are five recipes to inspire your family to get back into the routine of eating healthy,...